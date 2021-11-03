Braggin’ Rights: 4 coyotes & a couple of big bucks

(WWNY) - Trevor Brothers of Heuvelton sent in a picture of coyotes he bagged. He says he got all four in one night in the area surrounding Heuvelton.

The Dexter Market is holding its annual Big Buck contest and shared a couple of the entries with us.

One shows Ryan Mac Manamon posing with what appears to be a nice six-point.

Another shows what looks like an eight-pointer that was brought in by Jason Hamilton.

The contest features a grand prize of $750 worth of groceries and lots of other goodies.

We thank the Dexter Market for sharing these photos.

If you have a photo of the game you shot or the trophy you landed, you can send it to us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.