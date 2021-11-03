Advertisement

Carthage Central presents “Othello”

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - It’s been two years since Carthage Central students performed live theater and they’re back at it this weekend.

Annabelle Kahle plays Desdemona in this weekend’s production of the classic Shakespearean tragedy “Othello.”

Carthage students have performed in online productions, but because the pandemic started just as they were to present their 2020 spring musical, they haven’t performed live since fall of 2019.

They can do it now because they’ll be wearing face shields instead of masks.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6 in the school auditorium.

Tickets are $6. Masks are required for the audience.

