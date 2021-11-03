BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Charles G. Smith, 84, Black River, passed away Sunday, October 31st, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had been a resident.

Among his survivors is his wife, Patricia and two sons Brian (Shelly) and Scott (Hannah).

A complete obituary will follow with dates and times for visitation and funeral service.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

