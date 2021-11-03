Charles G. Smith, 84, Black River
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Charles G. Smith, 84, Black River, passed away Sunday, October 31st, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had been a resident.
Among his survivors is his wife, Patricia and two sons Brian (Shelly) and Scott (Hannah).
A complete obituary will follow with dates and times for visitation and funeral service.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
