Charles G. Smith, 84, Black River

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Charles G. Smith, 84, Black River, passed away Sunday, October 31st, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had been a resident.

Among his survivors is his wife, Patricia and two sons Brian (Shelly) and Scott (Hannah).

A complete obituary will follow with dates and times for visitation and funeral service.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

