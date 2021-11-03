Clara Rita (Montroy) Burke, 86, of Canton died peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Massena Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, where she was surrounded by the love of her family. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Clara Rita (Montroy) Burke, 86, of Canton died peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Massena Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, where she was surrounded by the love of her family.

Clara was born July 5, 1935, in Brasher Falls, a daughter of the late Bernard and Susie (McGovern) Montroy. Clara attended school in Brasher Falls. Clara was married to Richard Burke, although the marriage ended in divorce, the couple remained lifelong friends.

Clara worked at the Farm Credit Bureau in Canton and for the Canton Deli. She was a member of the Canton VFW Post 1231 Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, gardening and spending time with her family.

Clara is survive by six daughters, Elaine (Jerry) Todd, Robin (Mike) Morgan, Sharon Rosenbarker (Mike Costanzo), Sue Law, Lisa (Steve) Elliott and Tammy Allen; 12 grandchildren, Danielle Perry-Hill, Stephanie Blevins, Heather Perkins, Heidi Crandall, Hillary Revet, Scott McGregor, Shawn McGregor, D.J. Todd, Kaela Brundage, Ricky LaShock, Dillon Elliott, Ashley Elliott, Sara Elliott, Ashley Coffey and Isaiah Coy. Also surviving are 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Bernard and Susie, she was predeceased by a son, Richard Burke Jr. in 1993 and by nine brothers, Charles, Cornelius (Pat), Claude (Joe), Clarence, Carlton, Clifford, Clayton, Leonard (Cecil) and Calvin.

Calling hours for Clara will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church by Father Bryan Stitt. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery. A reception will follow the committal at St. Mary’s Parish Center behind the church.

Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 68 Court Street; Canton, New York 13617 or to the Canton VFW Post 1231 Auxiliary at 34 Gouverneur Street; Canton, New York 13617. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Clara Rita (Montroy) Burke are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.