Clark C. Taillon, 72, of Potsdam
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements for Clark C. Taillon, 72, of State Highway 345, are incomplete and under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
Mr. Taillon passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 2, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a lengthy illness.
A complete obituary will appear when services have been established.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.