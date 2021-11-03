Advertisement

Clark C. Taillon, 72, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements for Clark C. Taillon, 72, of State Highway 345, are incomplete and under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

Mr. Taillon passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 2, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a lengthy illness.

A complete obituary will appear when services have been established.

