Edith Joyce Elser Mayette, 89, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Edith Joyce Elser Mayette, age 89 of Goldsboro, NC peacefully passed away on Monday October 11, 2021. Edith was born on March 28, 1932 in King Ferry, NY the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Elser. Edith is survived by her three sons and a daughter; Donald G. Mayette, Jr. of Raleigh, NC, Daniel and his wife Elaine (MacDonald) of Goldsboro, NC, Cynthia and her husband Terence Youlton of Alpharetta, GA, Thomas and his wife Nancy (Wojdyla) of Webster, NY. She had three grandchildren Mark, Ryan and Tyler along with several siblings, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. Edith was predeceased by Donald G. Mayette in 1996 and our loving sister Suzanne in 1982.

Edith graduated from Nursing School and later married Donald G. Mayette, Sr. She moved to Waddington, NY working several years as a Nurse at Massena Memorial Hospital and raised five children. Once her children were raised, her life began again as she travelled extensively in the US with her husband’s job.After spending several years in Tampa, FL she moved to Goldsboro, NC to be closer to her family.

A Funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday November 13, 2021 at the United Methodist Church of Waddington, located at 116 W Lincoln Avenue, Waddington, NY with Rev. Sonja Boyce of St. John’s Episcopal Church officiating. Burial to follow at the Brookside Cemetery. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington.

