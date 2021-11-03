Fire damages out buildings in town of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A fire in the town of Potsdam Wednesday morning heavily damaged two sheds and threatened a nearby garage.

The fire at 457 Barker Road was reported around 8:30 a.m.

West Potsdam, Potsdam and Norwood fire departments responded. The fire was brought under control within half an hour.

Firefighters were at the scene until after 11 a.m. dousing hotspots and cleaning up.

