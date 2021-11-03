Advertisement

Fire damages out buildings in town of Potsdam

A fire in the town of Potsdam Wednesday morning heavily damaged two outdoor sheds and...
A fire in the town of Potsdam Wednesday morning heavily damaged two outdoor sheds and threatened a nearby garage.(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A fire in the town of Potsdam Wednesday morning heavily damaged two sheds and threatened a nearby garage.

The fire at 457 Barker Road was reported around 8:30 a.m.

West Potsdam, Potsdam and Norwood fire departments responded. The fire was brought under control within half an hour.

Firefighters were at the scene until after 11 a.m. dousing hotspots and cleaning up.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Longtime Massena Rescue Squad volunteer killed in crash
Election results
Election results in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties
Watertown City Hall
Watertown City Council: Ruggiero, Hickey unofficially win, 3rd seat too close to call
COVID vaccine
What’s next for hospitals with unvaxxed workers who claimed religious exemption?
City of Ogdensburg
Incumbents reelected to Ogdensburg City Council

Latest News

"I Voted" stickers
Three proposals on voting, redistricting, defeated
Danielle Fogel, newly elected member of New York State Supreme Court.
Fogel, Republican, wins newly created judgeship
The Border's annual radiothon that raises money for Children's Miracle Network kicked off...
The Border kicks off annual CMN Radiothon
Carthage Central present "Othello"
Carthage Central presents “Othello”