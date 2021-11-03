Fogel, Republican, wins newly created judgeship

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Republican Danielle Fogel is the newest member of the state Supreme Court,

Fogel, a lawyer from the Syracuse suburbs, overwhelmed former congressman Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat, with 96,926 votes to Brindisi’s 76,640.

Fogel will serve as a judge in the 5th Judicial District, a five county area which includes Jefferson and Lewis counties, as well as Onondaga, Oneida and Herkimer counties.

Fogel beat Brindisi in Jefferson County by a lopsided 9,989 votes to 4,089 and in Lewis County 3,781 to 1,206.

“I’m excited to take on my dream job. Can’t wait to make an impact,” Fogel told syracuse.com.

Before going to law school, Fogel spent years as a forensic scientist with the New York State Police, syracuse.com reported.

State Supreme Court judges serve 14 year terms in office.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.