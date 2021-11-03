Incumbents reelected to Ogdensburg City Council

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The three incumbents on Ogdensburg City Council have apparently been reelected.

Democrats Mike Powers, Nichole Kennedy and Dan Skamperle are the unofficial winners.

Each of them received more than 1,000 votes to defeat challenges by Robert Edie, E.J. Esbon Wordon Jr., Ronald Lesperance and Richard Breen. There was also a write-in campaign by Dennis Mehaffy.

The St. Lawrence County Board of Elections said Tuesday it received 136 of the 238 absentee ballots sent out; 136 received

Powers, Kennedy and Skamperle have been united in their opposition to Mayor Mike Skelly and the other council members, who make up a majority voice on council.

