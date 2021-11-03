J. Erik “Hondo” Hondusky, 56, of Massena

J. Erik “Hondo” Hondusky, age 56, passed away from injuries during a motorcycle accident on Saturday October 30, 2021. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - J. Erik “Hondo” Hondusky, age 56, passed away from injuries during a motorcycle accident on Saturday October 30, 2021.

Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, in Massena on Saturday November 6, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral services for Hondo will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday November 6, 2021 at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena with Rev. Judy Van Kennen officiating.

Hondo was born on March 3, 1965, in Manhattan, NY to Connie (Alaimo) McCaffrey. He moved to the North Country in 1969 and attended Massena Central Schools, graduating in 1983. Following his graduation, he joined the United States Army and later the Army reserve, being honorably discharged in 1989. He began work at General Motors Corporation and was employed for 11 years until an accident caused the loss of his right arm. Following the accident, he became one of only five successful hand transplant recipients in the United States. He never viewed his disability as a hindrance to serving his community and putting others first.

Hondo was a dedicated volunteer fireman with the Helena Fire department for nearly seven years and served with the Massena Rescue Squad for more than 35 years -- holding leadership posts including President, First Chief, and Third Chief. He was a proud member of the Massena AMVETS Post No. 4 and a passionate advocate of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), of which he was in service at the time of his passing. He was a very proud grandfather to his “princess” and loving uncle, husband, son, brother, and friend. He lived life to the fullest and served his community tirelessly and with distinction.

He is survived by his loving wife Raylene, their son Brandon Sheets, granddaughter Madison Sheets, sister Heidi (Jay) Lebrun of Plattsburgh, NY, brother Patrick (Aurora) McCaffrey of Port Henry, parents Connie and Pat McCaffrey of Massena, and nieces and nephew Rowan, Isabelle, Abaigael, Amelia, and Aiden.

Hondo’s memory be celebrated through contributions to BACA, Saint Lawrence Chapter; P.O. Box 682 Norfolk, NY 13667 Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, online condolences, and photos by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.