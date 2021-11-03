Jefferson County releases October COVID-19 report

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Of the 18 people who died from COVID-19 in Jefferson County in October, 10 were fully vaccinated.

But, public health officials are quick to point out, “all had significant preexisting conditions.”

The numbers come from the county’s monthly COVID-19 report (see below).

None of the fully vaccinated who died, officials say, had received the third vaccine dose that’s recommended for people who are immune compromised. And none had received a booster shot.

One person who died had received one dose and seven others were unvaccinated.

Eighty-six who suffered from COVID-19 in October were released from a hospital. Fifty-three were unvaccinated, 32 fully vaccinated, and one partially vaccinated.

Public health officials also report high levels of the virus have been detected in sewage from West Carthage and the city of Watertown. That, officials have said, can indicate an outbreak in about a week or two.

Nearly three-quarters of county residents have had at least one vaccine dose. Of those 12 and older who were eligible, 88 percent had at least one dose. CDC approval for those 5 to 11 years old came just this week.

Overall, 109 people have died in Jefferson County from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The county’s level of coronavirus transmission remains high.

