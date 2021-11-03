Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties have problems reporting election results

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We may not have election results from a number races around the north country Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It’s because the Board of Elections officials in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reported having technical issues.

Jefferson County said it’s having difficulties with a new system it’s using.

In St. Lawrence County, officials said they were also having problems.

In both counties, numbers were coming in for races, but it was unclear how many precincts had reported.

As of late Tuesday night, the problems had cleared up somewhat. However, a number of races had not updated.

See full results

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.