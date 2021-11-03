Lewis County voters elect new legislators

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There will be new members of the Lewis County Board of Legislators.

In District 7, village of Turin Mayor Josh Leviker defeated incumbent Greg Kulzer, who had been on the board for 8 years.

Meanwhile, Republican Jeffrey Nellenback will take over as District 10 legislator. He received 80 percent of the vote over Democrat Bethany Munn.

The seat is currently held by vice-chairman of the legislature, Jerry King, who decided not to seek reelection.

