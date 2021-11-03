A funeral service for Lois “Denise” Pitcher, 84, of Hammond will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Hammond Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Shea Zellweger officiating. (Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A funeral service for Lois “Denise” Pitcher, 84, of Hammond will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Hammond Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Shea Zellweger officiating. (Those who are not able to attend may view the service on Hammond Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page.) Internment will follow the funeral service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Hammond. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, 324 New York Ave, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Pitcher peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay surrounded by the love and support of her family.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Denise was born on January 8th, 1937 in Hammond. She was the daughter of the late James and Stella (LaVack) Wilson. She was a graduate of Hammond Central School. On April 10, 1955, she married Hugh C. Pitcher at the Hammond Presbyterian Church. The couple made their home in Hammond, and with the help of their sons, operated Pitcher Farms for many years. Hugh predeceased her on June 1, 1998, and Denise and her sons continued their partnership until recent years.

Denise loved and supported all things Hammond. She was a founding board member of the Hammond Health Center and Millsite Manor and served on the Hammond Public Library Board. She was a lifetime member of Hammond Presbyterian Church and provided religious instruction for the youth in the community. For many years, she enjoyed judging at the Hammond Fair and also at the Firemen’s Field Day parades. Denise loved her hometown and was especially proud of the progress it has been making in recent years in arts and culture.

Throughout her life, Denise showcased her creativity and ability to make the ordinary extraordinary. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and had a gift for creating clothing in the latest styles, making her three daughters’ bridesmaid dresses for their weddings, and designing quilts for each of her children and grandchildren. She had a deep love of music and filled her family’s life with songs and joy. Denise especially loved playing bridge. A close friend once claimed, “If Denise had a choice between air, water or bridge, she’d choose bridge every time”. Spending time at her camp on the river brought her great contentment, but most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Faith, family, and friends were the center of her world.

For Denise’s family and many friends, she will be remembered as a creative, gracious, witty, patient, and genuine woman. She was a fabulous cook, and it is well known in her family’s and her social circles that “Everything She Makes Is Good”.

Denise is survived by her children: Timothy Pitcher of Hammond, James Pitcher of Hammond, Lynette Thompson (Ron) of Hammond, Karlyen Manke (Andy) of Ogdensburg, Diane Collette (Timothy) of Redwood. Her grandchildren: Katheryn Goltschman, Betsy Adamshick, Arielle Demick, Jessica Thompson, Adam Thompson, Alec Manke, Jack Manke, Robert Collette, Thomas Hayes, Zachary Hayes, Danielle Collette, Tyler Collette, and Brendon Collette. She also has 11 great grandchildren. Denise is also survived by her dear friend of many years, Crayton Buck.

Denise was predeceased by her parents, James and Stella Wilson, her sisters, Betty Lou Wilson and Alyse Segouin, and her grandson Aaron Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Denise’s memory be made to the Hammond Presbyterian Church 217 St. Lawrence Avenue Hammond, NY 13646.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.