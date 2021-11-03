Margaret Eleanor Smith, 67, of Watertown

Margaret Eleanor Smith, 67, of Midtown Towers, passed away, Sunday morning, October 31, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Margaret Eleanor Smith, 67, of Midtown Towers, passed away, Sunday morning, October 31, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on February 20, 1954 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Harry and Vivian Stevens Wenk and a graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.

Margaret worked as a waitress for various local restaurants and most recently at the Crystal Restaurant, Watertown, NY.

A marriage to Patrick Smith concluded in separation and they remained friends.

Margaret enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends and her dog, Midnight.

Survivors include two children; a son, Christopher Davis and Tialisa Real, Mannsville, NY; a daughter, Nicole Ives and husband, Michael, Rhode Island, NY; several grandchildren and a great-grandson; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Paula and Jerry Schell, Pamelia, NY and Mary Wenk, Evans Mills, NY; friend and neighbor, Bob Barlow, Watertown, NY; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents and a brother, John Wenk passed away previously.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Monday, November 8, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY with Pastor Rachael Roberts, officiating. Burial will be in Parrish Cemetery, Pamelia, NY, following services.

Calling hours will be 11am-1pm prior to services at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to a charity of one’s choice.

