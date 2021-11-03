More than 90 new COVID cases reported in SLC

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Once again, the news is not good when it comes to COVID in northern New York.

St. Lawrence County

St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 93 new cases Wednesday. That’s up from 55 Tuesday., and the highest one day total in two weeks.

With that many new cases, as you’d expect the total number of active cases bumped up from 436 Tuesday to 469 Wednesday.

On the plus side, there was only one new hospitalization. The total is now 34. And the number of deaths did not increase. It’s still 131.

In all, St. Lawrence County has seen 12,810 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 55 percent of the people in St. Lawrence County are fully vaccinated.

