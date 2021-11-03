Morning Checkup: Home Health Monitoring System

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Home Health now has a way to check patients’ vitals without sending a nurse to their home.

Clinical liaison Kristy Graveline said a new home monitoring system makes care simpler for both patients and health care providers.

You can watch her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The monitor includes a scale, blood pressure cuff, and pulse oximeter that are linked via Bluetooth to a tablet that’s also in the patient’s home.

The vitals are automatically sent to Home Health. An app alerts the agency if there’s something wrong.

The system is ideal for patients with diseases such as COPD and congestive heart failure.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com or by calling 315-782-0415.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.