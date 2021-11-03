Morning lake effect snow for some

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a winter weather advisory for Lewis and Oswego counties.

That’s because of a band of lake effect rain and snow that’s falling across the Tug Hill. The advisory lasts until 11 a.m.

The band becomes unorganized by late morning and early afternoon, so precipitation will become more scattered and widespread. Things start to clear out by late afternoon.

For most, the day will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

It will be chilly overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

The Tug Hill could see more lake effect mixed precipitation Thursday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

The weekend is looking nice. It will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 50s both days.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday.

