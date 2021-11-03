Nancy Jane (VanWagner) Eaves, 69, of Lowville, went to be with her Lord on Monday, November 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Jane (VanWagner) Eaves, 69, of Lowville, went to be with her Lord on Monday, November 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born June 15, 1952 in Norwich, NY, the youngest daughter of Roy and Doris (Thomas) VanWagner.

She graduated from Sherburne-Earlville Central School in 1970 and Wilson Hospital School of Nursing in Binghamton in 1975. Nancy then worked as an RN in the cardiac ICU under Dr. Michael DeBakey at the Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX from 1975 to 1979.

She then returned home to New York State and married Thomas Eaves, Jr. in Norwich, NY on August 25, 1979. Nancy and Tom have been dairy farmers in Lowville their entire married lives. Nancy loved working on the dairy farm, especially driving tractor and doing field work, and raising their four children.

Nancy was very involved in her church. She especially loved teaching children’s Sunday School and playing piano. She also enjoyed serving her community during her time on the Lewis County General Hospital Board.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Tom, her four children and ten grandchildren: Kari and Mike Greenhoe (Grant, Clark and Gracia) of Germany; Gregory and Stephanie Eaves (Braelynn and Bryson) of Lowville; Andrew and Amanda Eaves (Riley, Addyson, Zane, Zaid and Zander) of Lowville and Dorianne Eaves of Syracuse. She is also survived by her two sisters, Sally (Ward) Babcock of Sherburne, NY and Susan Bugbee of Honesdale, PA as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and brothers- and sisters- in law.

Nancy is predeceased by her parents, Roy and Doris VanWagner, and her in-laws Thomas and Audrey Eaves.

We will remember Nancy for her strong faith and perseverance through many challenges, as well as her great love for family, her enduring sweet tooth – especially for baked goods and ice cream, and her sassy sense of humor – she always had a smart aleck answer.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, November 5, 2021 at First Mennonite Church of New Bremen. Burial immediately following at the West Lowville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to Lewis County Search & Rescue, P.O. Box 247, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

