Noted: shop for groceries, help a vet

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shop at Price Chopper this month, and you’ll have the chance to help the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization.

From now until November 30, shoppers will be able to round up their change at check-out, 100-percent of which will go directly to the DAV.

Price Chopper will be kicking off the fundraising with a $5,000 dollar donation.

The DAV is a nonprofit charity which provides lifetime support to more than a million veterans of all generations and their families every year.

