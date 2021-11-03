O’burg mayor on opposition: ‘those guys are ****ing idiots’

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If you were expecting things to settle down after Tuesday night’s win by three incumbents on the Ogdensburg city council, think again.

Both the mayor and one member of the opposition used strong language, in the wake of Tuesday night’s victories by Mike Powers, Nichole Kennedy and Dan Skamperle - the three council members who frequently oppose mayor Mike Skelly and the three council members who support Skelly.

The divide between the two factions is bitter and personal.

After the votes were in Tuesday night, we asked each side if they could work with the other.

Said Skelly: “No, those guys are ****ing idiots.” And he laughed.

And when 7 News reporter Keith Benman pointed out to Powers that all the opposition needs is one council member on Skelly’s side to change sides, Powers responded, “That’s all we need....that’s all we need. Or take one out.” And Powers laughed.

Looking for clarity, we followed up with each of the men Wednesday.

Powers explains what he meant by ‘take one of them out’ is not any physical harm but take one of them out of office by proving some of the things being done are unconstitutional or against the city charter.

As for mayor Skelly - and his language - he describes Powers, Kennedy’s and Skamperle’s behavior on council as discouraging. Skelly also says he was wrong and unprofessional with his comments.

