Paul O. Thompson, 77, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements for former St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Chief Paul O. Thompson, 77, of Racquette Point are incomplete and under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Mr. Thompson passed away Monday afternoon, November 1, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a lengthy illness.

A complete obituary will appear when available and services are established.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.