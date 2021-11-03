Advertisement

Paul O. Thompson, 77, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements for former St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Chief Paul O. Thompson, 77, of Racquette Point are incomplete and under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Mr. Thompson passed away Monday afternoon, November 1, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a lengthy illness.

A complete obituary will appear when available and services are established.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Clark C. Taillon, 72, of Potsdam
Angeline M. King, 84, of 87 Third Street, St. Regis, passed away Sunday evening, October 31,...
Angeline M. King, 84, of Akwesasne
WWNY Election Day is here, Watertown council candidates vote
WWNY Ogdensburg voters choosing 3 for city council

Obituaries

COVID-19 Deaths
Region reports 4 COVID deaths, 187 infections
Voting in St. Lawrence County
Ogdensburg voters choosing 3 for city council
Timothy J. Beyer, 55 of Southport, NC, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Monday evening,...
Timothy J. Beyer, 55, formerly of Lowville
Slush and ice coated a portion of Interstate 81 Tuesday morning.
Slush, ice make for tricky driving on Interstate 81
Joseph P. Labiendo, aka “The Hermit”, 76, of Chaumont, NY, passed away November 1, 2021, at his...
Joseph P. Labiendo, 76, of Chaumont
Dale Gene Adams, 81, of Star Lake, passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2021 in Syracuse at...
Dale Gene Adams, 81, of Star Lake