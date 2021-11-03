From Soup to Nuts - Everson Art Museum Exhibit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Drawn from the Everson’s collection, this exhibition features a range of works that address a basic human necessity: food and drink. Whether attending a formal meal or a casual picnic, browsing the grocery aisle or grabbing a snack, eating and drinking is a part of our shared humanity. Including paintings, photographs, prints, and ceramics, From Soup to Nuts is an eclectic multi-course artistic feast.

Exhibit it up at the Everson until Januarys 2022 - for more information click here.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.