From Soup to Nuts - Everson Art Museum Exhibit

On display until January 2, 2022
Keisuke Mizuno Forbidden Fruits, 2000,(Everson Museum of Art)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Drawn from the Everson’s collection, this exhibition features a range of works that address a basic human necessity: food and drink. Whether attending a formal meal or a casual picnic, browsing the grocery aisle or grabbing a snack, eating and drinking is a part of our shared humanity. Including paintings, photographs, prints, and ceramics, From Soup to Nuts is an eclectic multi-course artistic feast.

Exhibit it up at the Everson until Januarys 2022 - for more information click here.

