Three proposals on voting, redistricting, defeated

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Yorkers defeated three propositions Tuesday which would have made voting easier, and changed the process of redistricting.

Voters rejected a proposal to remove a 10 day waiting period between registering to vote and voting, Statewide, 1.6 million voters opposed the measure, 1.1 million voters favored it.

In the north country, the proposal was voted down by overwhelming margins - 70 percent of St. Lawrence County voters said no, 76 percent of Jefferson County voters said no, 83 percent of Lewis County voters said no.

Another proposal, which would have let people vote by mail without giving a reason, was voted down statewide, 1.5 million votes to 1.2 million votes.

In northern New York, 81 percent of Lewis County voters rejected the proposal, 73 percent of Jefferson County voters rejected it, and 67 percent of St. Lawrence County voters said no to it.

A complicated proposal which would have altered how the state does redistricting - the once every 10 years redrawing of boundary lines for every state senate, assembly and congressional district in New York - was defeated 1.5 million to 1.2 million votes.

Over 80 percent of voters in Lewis County rejected it, as did 73 percent in Jefferson County and 69 percent in St. Lawrence County.

All three proposals were heavily attacked by the Republican and Conservative parties in the weeks before the election as a power grab by Democrats.

Voters did approve two other, less controversial proposals - one putting the guarantee of a clean environment into the state constitution and the other increasing the dollar amount of the civil cases New York City Civil Courts can hear.

