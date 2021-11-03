Advertisement

Watertown City Council: Ruggiero, Hickey unofficially win, 3rd seat too close to call

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lisa Ruggiero appears to be returning to Watertown City Council for another 4-year term with 1,786 votes.

The incumbent received 35 percent of the vote, with 100 percent of districts reporting.

It’s too close to call for the second person to fill a 4-year term.

Cliff Olney and Michelle Capone have 23 and 21 percent of the vote.

With only 93 votes separating the two candidates, it’s possible early and absentee votes could decide the final outcome.

Patrick Hickey appears to have defeated Amy Horton for the unexpired 2-year seat on council with 60 percent of the vote.

According to the Jefferson County Board of Elections, 420 absentee ballots were sent out to Watertown voters; 207 were returned.

There are also 288 early votes that need to be counted.

In all, there are 495 absentee and early votes in play.

