Watertown man faces attempted murder charge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man who allegedly stabbed a Fort Drum soldier in the neck has been indicted on a charge of attempted murder.

The Jefferson County grand jury indictment, made public Wednesday, accuses Nicholas Monroe, 23, of attempted murder, 2nd degree; assault, 1st degree; reckless endangerment, 1st degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree.

Monroe is accused in a June, 2020 incident at a bonfire party in the Tug Hill State Forest in the Town of Rodman.

At the time, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told 7 News the party drew dozens of people, and had more than one fight.

Deputies said Monroe used what was apparently a knife to stab Trevion Hale, 20, a 10th Mountain Division solder, in the neck.

Hale ended up at SUNY Upstate University Hospital, where he underwent surgery. For a time, Hale was in critical condition.

In Wednesday’s indictment, Monroe is cited for allegedly intending “to cause death” by “intentionally stabbing (Hale) in the neck with a sharp instrument.”

The indictment notes Monroe caused “bleeding, pain and impairment of the victim’s physical condition.”

Monroe was initially held on $5,000 bail, though the indictment Wednesday noted he is not now in jail.

