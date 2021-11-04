Advertisement

3 charged following Ogdensburg drug raid

Heidi Gladle, Sheldon Dunn, and Christy Johnson
Heidi Gladle, Sheldon Dunn, and Christy Johnson(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Three people face charges following a raid on an Ogdensburg home last month that netted police about $10,000 worth of cocaine and $7,000 in cash.

Ogdensburg police say they found the three ounces of cocaine and the money after executing a search warrant at 1101 Washington Street on October 26.

The homeowner, 52-year-old Heidi Gladle, was charged with first-degree criminal nuisance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was ticketed and released.

Sheldon Dunn, 29, of Brooklyn, N.Y, also known as “Wise,” was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Christy Lynn Johnson, 41, of Belmont Courts in Ogdensburg, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was also ticketed and released.

Police say they were helped at the scene by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, a sheriff’s department’s K-9 unit, Homeland Security, and the state police narcotics division.

