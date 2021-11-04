Beth C. Schulz, 90, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Beth C. Schulz, of Mira Lane, Castorland, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice.

Born July 12, 1931 in Harrisville, NY, a daughter of Arthur and Emily (Weeks) Bassette, she was educated in Oswegatchie and Harrisville schools.

She married Ralph B. Schulz on July 12, 1958 at the United Methodist Church in Harrisville, after meeting at the St. Lawrence National Bank in Harrisville, where Beth worked as a teller.

Following their marriage, they resided in Carthage, and in the late 1960′s, moved to Hamburg, NY, where Mrs. Schulz worked for Liberty National Bank performing various bookkeeping duties. In 1979, they returned to the Carthage area, where she worked first for Key Bank in Watertown as a teller and later in the 1980′s, as a mortgage specialist there. In 1981, she went to work at Community Bank in Carthage as the Secretary to the Bank Manager. She and her husband eventually moved to New Bremen, where Mrs. Schulz became the Director of the Lewis County Meals on Wheels program which she ran until her retirement in 1990.

Some of her favorite pastimes included listening to audio books, cooking and preparing large meals, especially during the holidays and for special family events. Additionally, she also enjoyed working in the kitchen at Beaver Camp and was also an avid flower gardener. During the winter, she particularly enjoyed traveling with her husband to Key West, Florida, and during the Fall, always liked traveling around the north country looking at the season’s foliage.

In addition to her loving husband, Ralph, she is survived by her son, Steven A. (Whitney) Schulz, and her daughter, Susan L. (Gilbert) Tebo, all of Lowville; five grandchildren, Steven A. (Samara) Schulz, Jr., of Hawaii, Nicole Boykin, of TN, Gilbert (Jamie) Tebo, II, of Lowville, Jesse Gilbert, of Watertown, and Christopher (Sophia Krug, fiancée), Gilbert, of Lowville; ten great grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Denise) Bassette, of Florida, her sister, Birdella (Dale) Catlin, of Castorland, and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Jeffrey Schulz, and a sister, Eudora Guiles.

Funeral services for Beth will held on Monday, November 8, 2021, beginning with a 10:15 a.m. Family Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 11:00 a.m. service at the United Methodist Church in Beaver Falls, with Rev. Nancy Stanley, Pastor, Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, Retired, and nephew Bryan Catlin, Pastor of the Salem Christian Church in Beaver Falls, co-officiating. Burial will follow in the Croghan Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, November 7th, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Lewis Co. Hospice.

Condolence messages at www.scanlonfuneral.com

