A bit of a warmup by the weekend

By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were in the 20s and 30s early Thursday morning, which is below average for this time of year.

It will feel more seasonable by the weekend.

Places on the Tug Hill were getting lake effect snow early Thursday. That could change to a mix of rain and snow for the afternoon.

The rest of Jefferson and Lewis counties will see dry, mostly cloudy skies. St. Lawrence County will have some freezing fog early, then mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the low 40s.

Overnight lows will again be in the 20s and 30s.

There’s a very small chance of snow early Friday morning. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

It starts getting warmer after that.

Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly sunnt with highs in the low 50s.

It will be in the low to mid-50s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with partly sunny skies all three days.

