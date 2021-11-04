Advertisement

Christmas season ramps up at the Clayton Opera House

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s Christmas season at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey told us about a few upcoming holiday offerings. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

On Friday, November 19, the opera house will present the movie “A Christmas Story.” Prizes related to the movie will be drawn.

Annie in the Water will perform on Wednesday, November 24. There will be a cash bar and the dance floor will be open.

The 10th Mountain Division Band will perform a Christmas concert on Friday, December 10. This event is free, but you need to reserve your spot because of limited seating.

Find out more at claytonoperahouse.com or call the box office at 315-686-2200.

