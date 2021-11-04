Clark C. Taillon, 72, of Potsdam

Clark C. Taillon, 72, of State Highway 345, passed away Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clark C. Taillon, 72, of State Highway 345, passed away Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.

Clark was born on March 30, 1949 in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Charles J. and Jennie E. Weegar Taillon. He was a 1967 graduate of Madrid-Waddington Central School. After graduation he entered the US Army Reserves where he served for 10 years. On December 16, 1972, he married Gail A. Clarke in Norwood.

Clark worked for a time for the Norfolk Paper Mill and Goodyear Tire in Potsdam before starting his own business, Taillon Auto Sales in 1978, retiring in 2006. In 1993, Clark joined the West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department, serving his community as Fire Chief from 2002-2004 and held the position of treasurer at one time. He retired from the department in 2006. Clark also had a great love for antique cars spending countless hours restoring or rebuilding them. He was a member of the Seaway Valley Corvette Club and the St. Lawrence County Antique Car Club. He was an avid bowler belonging to the Tuesday Night Men’s League and the Friday Night Mixed Couples Leagues in Potsdam.

Clark is survived by his loving wife, Gail; his daughters, Michelle and Tom James of Potsdam and Mindy and Nick Langley of Ogdensburg; his stepdaughter, Kimberly Coker of St. Matthews, South Carolina; his grandsons, Mason and Jack; his step grandsons, Philip and Joseph Coker and their children, Khloe, Kohle, Brantley, Layla, and Jaxson.

He is also survived by his brother, Wayne A. and Mary Taillon of Madrid; his sisters, Audrey Szafranski of Ogdensburg; Margaret and John Steen of Waddington; and Carolyn and Ray Ellis of Waddington; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 4-7:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation.

