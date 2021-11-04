COVID vax for young kids could be school game-changer...if parents agree

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - COVID vaccinations are here for kids ages 5 to 11. For schools, this could be a game changer - if parents elect to get their children vaccinated.

Since the beginning of this school year, half of the students at Sackets Harbor Central School have been able to get vaccinated. Those ages 12 and up.

For unvaccinated kids ages 5 to 11, life in the classroom can get complicated, especially if a kid who has been in close contact with yours gets COVID.

“That is an automatic quarantine,” said Jennifer Gaffney, district superintendent.

Soon that could change. The Centers for Disease Control recommends those between the ages of 5 and 11 get the Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible.

Gaffney is hopeful this new pool of eligible kids may help schools get back to a new normal.

Parents, though, are still wary. When asked on Facebook, many said they don’t want their child to get the shot. One said, “No. I will pull my child out of school. I will not comply.”

Pediatrician Dr. Joseph Gianfagna emphasizes the shot is safe.

“The smartest people in the world have been working on this vaccine to make it one: effective; and two: safe. We have to have some level of trust in that,” he said.

Mother-of-six Terri Henry says her ten year old has been waiting to get his shot. She says it’s a choice all of her kids have made on their own.

“I’m very excited that the younger kids can be vaccinated. It definitely goes back to being quarantined from school. You know, missing important information that they’re learning and all that stuff,” she said.

When asked during a briefing last week if there will be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in public schools, Governor Kathy Hochul said it’s “on the table.”

