Crash into buggy traps woman in SUV

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - A woman was trapped in her SUV after crashing it into an Amish buggy on State Highway 812 in the town of DeKalb Thursday morning.

State police said the Buick Enclave struck the buggy from behind, left the road, and flipped over.

The buggy driver was not injured. The driver of the SUV was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

“We found one female victim inside the van unable to get out, had to extricate her from the vehicle,” Richville Fire Chief Corie Farr said. “We were able to take the windshield out with a saw and she was able to climb out on her own.”

Fire and rescue crews from Richville, Rensselaer Falls, DeKalb, and Heuvelton responded to the scene.

