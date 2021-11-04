Advertisement

How you can help first responders during emergencies

South Jefferson Rescue Squad
South Jefferson Rescue Squad
By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - First responders are reminding people to help them during emergencies.

One volunteer EMT for South Jefferson Rescue Squad says there are simple steps everybody should take to make emergency response smoother. For example, people shouldn’t wear headphones or listen to loud music while driving so they can hear sirens.

He also says to make sure your home is identifiable.

“If you don’t have large 911 numbers highly visible from the road at day and night, please put them on because you never know when an emergency is going to happen, when somebody’s going to get severely ill or injured at your house,” said Jim Juczak, EMT, South Jefferson Rescue Squad.

He also says it’s a big help if somebody meets the first responders outside of the home.

Juczak says these small differences can save them minutes or seconds, potentially saving someone’s life.

