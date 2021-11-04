Lewis County offers healthy eating options for seniors

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - From the farm to your plate, the Lewis County Office for the Aging is promoting healthier food options for seniors.

The office is giving out free dinners at Maple Ridge Center Thursday nights to people in the county over the age of 60.

About 75 percent of the meats and produce used are being bought locally. The office is able to do so because of the flexibility of federal stimulus dollars it received.

Director Crystal Collete says the program has been successful so far and is selling out every week.

“We are trying to encourage people over 60 to take care of their health through eating fresh, local and healthy meals,” she said. “Choosing a salad for dinner that’s under 900 calories is a great habit to start.”

Because demand has been so high, the office recommends calling 315-376-5313 to pre-order your meal.

The office has two more Thursdays left for free meals: November 4 and November 18.

