Advertisement

Lewis County offers healthy eating options for seniors

The Lewis County Office for the Aging is giving out free dinners Thursday nights to people in...
The Lewis County Office for the Aging is giving out free dinners Thursday nights to people in the county over the age of 60. The idea is to promote healthy food choices.(Lewis County Office for the Aging)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - From the farm to your plate, the Lewis County Office for the Aging is promoting healthier food options for seniors.

The office is giving out free dinners at Maple Ridge Center Thursday nights to people in the county over the age of 60.

About 75 percent of the meats and produce used are being bought locally. The office is able to do so because of the flexibility of federal stimulus dollars it received.

Director Crystal Collete says the program has been successful so far and is selling out every week.

“We are trying to encourage people over 60 to take care of their health through eating fresh, local and healthy meals,” she said. “Choosing a salad for dinner that’s under 900 calories is a great habit to start.”

Because demand has been so high, the office recommends calling 315-376-5313 to pre-order your meal.

The office has two more Thursdays left for free meals: November 4 and November 18.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man faces attempted murder charge
Ogdensburg city hall
O’burg mayor on opposition: ‘those guys are ****ing idiots’
Election results
Election results in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties
Watertown City Hall
Watertown City Council: Ruggiero, Hickey unofficially win, 3rd seat too close to call
Voters
Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties have problems reporting election results

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
A bit of a warmup by the weekend
Jay P is a Fort Drum soldier who hopes to make a career out of music once he's out of the...
Meet soldier-musician Jay P
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s West Main Street
7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather