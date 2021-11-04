Madrid-Waddington moves to regional finals, Salmon River falls to Beekmantown

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - There was a New York state boys’ high school soccer doubleheader at Potsdam High School Wednesday night.

The first game featured Madrid-Waddington against Lake Placid.

It’s scoreless into the first overtime. The Yellow Jackets’ Matt Robinson fires the shot that ricochets off the crossbar.

Colby Beldock sends a 10-yard shot onto the Bombers’ goal, but Lake Placid goalkeeper John Armstrong grabs the save.

Matt Reed keeps the pressure on, driving the ball toward the goal, but the shot sails just over the crossbar.

With 5:02 left in the second overtime, Robinson bends a blast just inside the right post to score the golden goal and secure the sudden-death victory.

Madrid-Waddington beat Lake Placid 1-0 and will advance to the New York State Class C Regional final on Saturday at St. Lawrence Central in Brasher, where they will take on Section II’s Maple Hill.

In the Class B regional semifinal, it was Salmon River vs. Beekmantown.

The Shamrocks get an early chance when Kade Cook finds Evan Collette in the middle but is stopped by Eagles’ keeper Rocko Golden.

Beekmantown’s Zach Dubray fires a hard shot off the Shamrock keeper but gets the ball back and sends it into the net. And it’s 1-0 Beekmantown.

On a direct kick, Luke Miller sends a lob into the crease. Cook with the flying header, tying the game 1-1.

But Dubray would score with 5:11 left in regulation.

The Eagles would fend off Salmon River’s rush for an equalizer, advancing in the state playoffs with a 2-1 win.

