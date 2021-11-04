Man tells detectives he was shot by stray bullet while driving

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that a driver was struck by a stray bullet last week.

It happened on the night of October 26.

According to Undersheriff Sean O’Brien, a man told officials he was driving on Route 11 in the town of Potsdam when a bullet pierced his windshield and hit his arm.

O’Brien said the man, whose name is being withheld, was treated at a Syracuse hospital and released the next day.

The round that struck the man has not been recovered at this time, he said.

The undersheriff said his office wants to emphasize and advocate for firearm and hunting safety.

O’Brien said the sheriff’s office will release more information as it becomes available.

