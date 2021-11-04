Advertisement

Man tells detectives he was shot by stray bullet while driving

St. Lawrence County Sheriff investigation
St. Lawrence County Sheriff investigation(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that a driver was struck by a stray bullet last week.

It happened on the night of October 26.

According to Undersheriff Sean O’Brien, a man told officials he was driving on Route 11 in the town of Potsdam when a bullet pierced his windshield and hit his arm.

O’Brien said the man, whose name is being withheld, was treated at a Syracuse hospital and released the next day.

The round that struck the man has not been recovered at this time, he said.

The undersheriff said his office wants to emphasize and advocate for firearm and hunting safety.

O’Brien said the sheriff’s office will release more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man faces attempted murder charge
Ogdensburg city hall
O’burg mayor on opposition: ‘those guys are ****ing idiots’
A woman was trapped in her SUV after crashing it into an Amish buggy on State Highway 812 in...
Crash into buggy traps woman in SUV
Election results
Election results in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
More than 90 new COVID cases reported in SLC

Latest News

COVID vaccine
COVID vax for young kids could be school game-changer...if parents agree
Citizen Advocates website
Mental health urgent care center coming to Watertown
Renzi Foodservice
Renzi Foodservice’s expansion costs soar
Marra's Homecare
Marra’s Homecare sold to Kinney Drugs’ parent company