Marra’s Homecare sold to Kinney Drugs’ parent company

By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A locally-owned healthcare business is transitioning to corporate hands after three decades.

Marra’s Homecare in Watertown has been sold to KPH Healthcare Services, the parent company of Kinney Drugs.

The Marra family has operated the business for 32 years, selling home health products, and assures customers that nothing will change with KPH’s purchase.

“Everything is gonna be that same. They’ve taken over the entire business so the patient files, the clinical files are here so they can come in and do business as normal,” said John Marra, Marra’s Homecare founder.

“We hope to continue to provide the same level of service and continue to expand and grow it over time,” said David Warner, president & CEO, KPH Healthcare Services.

KPH officially took the reigns October 14.

Marra’s Homecare locations in Plattsburgh and Potsdam are also included in the purchase.

