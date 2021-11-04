Mary J. Cook, 65, of Theresa

Mary J. Cook, 65, of Riverside Avenue, passed away, Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Mary J. Cook, 65, of Riverside Avenue, passed away, Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on March 12, 1956 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Chester T. and Viola M. Countryman Cook and she attended Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.

Mary worked as a chambermaid for Pine Tree Point Resort and Edgewood Resort, both in Alexandria Bay, NY.

She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, going to the casino, her dogs, Mary Jane and Maggie, spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her companion of 36 years, Todd W. Robbins; a son, James Cook and his companion, Molly Countryman; a daughter, Melissa Cook; a granddaughter, Bridgette McGhee and her companion, Trevor Pharoah, all of Theresa, NY; eight siblings, brother, Robert Cook, Antwerp, NY, brother, Joseph Cook and wife, Ann, SC, brother, David Cook, Theresa, NY, brother, Ronald Cook, Theresa, NY, brother, George Cook, Theresa, NY, sister, Myrtle Ann Cook and companion, David Brown, Gouverneur, NY, sister, Jane Reynolds, Theresa, NY, brother, Fred Cook and wife, Sheree, Gouverneur, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, four brothers and a sister-in-law, Noel and Barbara Cook, Melvin Cook, Milton “Skip” Cook, and James Cook, all passed away previously.

A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be from 12-4 pm, Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Philadelphia Fire Hall, Philadelphia, NY.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.