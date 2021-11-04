Advertisement

Meet soldier-musician Jay P

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From Elvis to Ed Sheeran, one Fort Drum soldier plays the hits.

Jacob Ploch is a Fort Drum soldier. On stage he’s Jay P.

He’s been playing guitar for more than a decade and started playing at Spokes in Watertown over the summer after the owner overheard him singing to friends and invited him back to perform.

One bartender says the mood in the restaurant shifts when Jay P gets behind the mic.

“He’s always talking with people, always trying to make somebody laugh, always playing great acoustic music,” Dillon Wood said. “Jay brings the atmosphere.”

Jay P has been a regular performer at Spokes since the summer.

He’s wanted to be a professional musician since he was a kid and hopes to make a career of it once he’s out of the military.

