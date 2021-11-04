Patricia “Pat” C. Nadeau, 93, formerly of Massena

Patricia “Pat” C. Nadeau, age 93 formerly of Highland Ave, passed away due to COVID-19 complications. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Patricia “Pat” C. Nadeau, age 93 formerly of Highland Ave, passed away due to COVID-19 complications. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:30 PM on Monday November 8, 2021 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial to immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Inc.

Pat was born to the late Dominick and Emma (Pellegrino) Trombino in Massena, NY on April 17, 1928. She attended Massena Schools and graduated from Massena Central High School with high honors.

She married Henry Nadeau November 10, 1951. Henry predeceased her on August 27, 2012.

She had been employed at ALCOA as an Administrative Assistant for 20 years retiring in 1991.

Pat was a member of the American Legion Aux and Past President, member and Past President of the Massena VFW Auxiliary, Marie Corp Auxiliary, K of C Auxiliary, AMVETS Auxiliary, and Ladies Christian Benevolent Association. Pat was also a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing cards. She was an avid reader and Pat’s love for her family was always her most precious gift and she held them all close to her heart. She was most especially proud of her children, her only granddaughter Michele, and her great-grandchildren.

Pat is survived by a daughter Mary Kay and husband Robert Halstead of Massena and two sons; David and Steven Nadeau both of Massena, NY. She is also survived by her granddaughter Michele and husband Kevin Smith of Massena, NY by five great grandchildren; Kailee and Lia Paige, Ava, Ainsley and Henry Smith, step-grandson Kevin Smith, a brother Joe Trombino of Massena, a sister in-law Sue Trombino and nieces and nephews and brother-in-law John Nadeau and Jess Henry of California, whom they made wonderful trips to visit for many years in their retirement years.

In addition to Pat’s parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Henry Nadeau, a son Henry in 1960 a sister Jane Charleston a brother Anthony “Tony” Trombino and a sister in-law Madeline “Tootsie” Greene.

In lieu of flowers Pat’s family would like to acknowledged memorial contributions to Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund; 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662.

