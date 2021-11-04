Potential buyer for Canton’s former McDonald’s building

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton’s former McDonald’s location has potential buyer.

The town and village have put down $25,000 for the former McDonald’s building, which closed six years ago.

The governments are doing their due diligence now. If everything is okay, they’ll pay another $270,000 to secure the property.

It includes the parking lot and all fits with plans to replace Canton’s aging municipal building.

“If down the road a municipal building, a new municipal building is in the cards, we will be able to make a brand new building fully handicapped accessible,” said Michael Dalton, Canton mayor.

“This property has been empty for five or six years and this is a potential opportunity for us to move forward,” said Mary Ann Ashley, Canton town supervisor.

The new McDonald’s location opened 3 months ago about a mile east of its former site.

