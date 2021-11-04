Advertisement

Potential buyer for Canton’s former McDonald’s building

Canton’s former McDonald’s location
Canton’s former McDonald’s location(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton’s former McDonald’s location has potential buyer.

The town and village have put down $25,000 for the former McDonald’s building, which closed six years ago.

The governments are doing their due diligence now. If everything is okay, they’ll pay another $270,000 to secure the property.

It includes the parking lot and all fits with plans to replace Canton’s aging municipal building.

“If down the road a municipal building, a new municipal building is in the cards, we will be able to make a brand new building fully handicapped accessible,” said Michael Dalton, Canton mayor.

“This property has been empty for five or six years and this is a potential opportunity for us to move forward,” said Mary Ann Ashley, Canton town supervisor.

The new McDonald’s location opened 3 months ago about a mile east of its former site.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man faces attempted murder charge
Ogdensburg city hall
O’burg mayor on opposition: ‘those guys are ****ing idiots’
A woman was trapped in her SUV after crashing it into an Amish buggy on State Highway 812 in...
Crash into buggy traps woman in SUV
Election results
Election results in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
More than 90 new COVID cases reported in SLC

Latest News

Troops hone their skills on a howitzer
Soldiers train on howitzers during Fort Drum’s Mountain Peak
COVID vaccine
COVID vax for young kids could be school game-changer...if parents agree
Citizen Advocates website
Mental health urgent care center coming to Watertown
Renzi Foodservice
Renzi Foodservice’s expansion costs soar