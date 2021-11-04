Renzi Foodservice’s expansion costs soar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A delay in Renzi Foodservice’s expansion could cost the company thousands.

Renzi already started preliminary ground work to expand its facility in the city industrial park off Arsenal Street.

But, a recent change in federal wetland regulations requires Renzi to use larger, deeper pipes and re-do all of the work.

Add in the supply chain shortages, and company president John Renzi told economic officials Thursday it could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars extra and help may be needed.

“They’ve been growing for years, expanding. They’re one of our largest employers in the county with about almost 250 employees right now, and they’re adding 10-15 jobs a year as it is. So, we want to do what we can to enable that growth and to not slow that expansion down,” said Dave Zembiec, CEO, Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.

Zembiec says it’s too early to say how much relief the JCIDA be able to provide, but officials will be working with the Watertown Local Development Corporation to come up with a solution.

