Advertisement

Rollin A. Locke, 90, of North Russell

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rollin A. Locke, 90, of North Russell died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 3, 2021 at home, with his son, Andy at his side. He was under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Rollin was born December 22, 1930 in Russell, a son of the late Ernest and Florence (Carpenter) Locke. He attended local one room school houses. Rollin served honorably in the United States Army from 1948 – 1952. On January 16, 1954, Rollin married Gretchen Bullis at the Canton United Methodist Church. Gretchen predeceased him on August 30, 2010. Rollin worked for several years at SUNY Canton working maintenance and construction.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and gardening and working on his home.

Rollin is survived by his son, Andy Locke; a brother, Ernie Locke and several nieces and nephews, among those, Peggy Shea whom has assisted with his care.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Gretchen, a brother Lawrence Locke and two sisters, Doris Tracy and Betty Reynolds predecease him.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, NY 13617 or a charity of one’s choice.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at the North Russell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Rollin A. Locke are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

COVID vaccine
COVID vax for young kids could be school game-changer...if parents agree
Citizen Advocates website
Mental health urgent care center coming to Watertown
Renzi Foodservice
Renzi Foodservice’s expansion costs soar
St. Lawrence County Sheriff investigation
Man tells detectives he was shot by stray bullet while driving

Obituaries

Patricia “Pat” C. Nadeau, age 93 formerly of Highland Ave, passed away due to COVID-19...
Patricia “Pat” C. Nadeau, 93, formerly of Massena
Mary J. Cook, 65, of Riverside Avenue, passed away, Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Samaritan...
Mary J. Cook, 65, of Theresa
Candles
Beth C. Schulz, 90, of Castorland
Clark C. Taillon, 72, of State Highway 345, passed away Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021 at...
Clark C. Taillon, 72, of Potsdam
Marra's Homecare
Marra’s Homecare sold to Kinney Drugs’ parent company
Raises and bonuses - some as high as $15,000 - are coming to Lewis County Health System in an...
Lewis County Health System offering nurses raises and bonuses