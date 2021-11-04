WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rollin A. Locke, 90, of North Russell died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 3, 2021 at home, with his son, Andy at his side. He was under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Rollin was born December 22, 1930 in Russell, a son of the late Ernest and Florence (Carpenter) Locke. He attended local one room school houses. Rollin served honorably in the United States Army from 1948 – 1952. On January 16, 1954, Rollin married Gretchen Bullis at the Canton United Methodist Church. Gretchen predeceased him on August 30, 2010. Rollin worked for several years at SUNY Canton working maintenance and construction.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and gardening and working on his home.

Rollin is survived by his son, Andy Locke; a brother, Ernie Locke and several nieces and nephews, among those, Peggy Shea whom has assisted with his care.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Gretchen, a brother Lawrence Locke and two sisters, Doris Tracy and Betty Reynolds predecease him.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, NY 13617 or a charity of one’s choice.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at the North Russell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Rollin A. Locke are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

