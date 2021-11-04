Advertisement

Soldiers train on howitzers during Fort Drum’s Mountain Peak

Troops hone their skills on a howitzer
Troops hone their skills on a howitzer(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s Mountain Peak is underway. It’s a training exercise involving hundreds of 10th Mountain Division soldiers.

We went out with the 1st Brigade Combat Team’s artillery brigade while the troops honed their skills on the howitzer.

Think of it like war games, meant to prepare soldiers for future combat.

The 3-6 Field Artillery Battalion’s role is to provide supporting fire for 1BCT soldiers closer to the action.

The unit’s acting commander says the repetitions gained during Mountain Peak are pivotal to their mission. He and other troops share what they’ve learned throughout the training.

“As a leader, communication is number one. If I can’t talk to people, or if my people don’t understand my intent, then things start to fall apart from there,” said 1LT, Anthony Marziale, 3-6 Field Artillery Regiment.

“There’s a method behind the madness. The harder we train out here, the better we’re going to be to fight our nation’s battles,” said SFC Peter Leahy, 3-6 Field Artillery Regiment.

The artillery battalion’s training wraps up Sunday.

Marziale says Mountain Peak is a lead up to a month long training exercise in January on Louisiana’s Fort Polk.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man faces attempted murder charge
Ogdensburg city hall
O’burg mayor on opposition: ‘those guys are ****ing idiots’
A woman was trapped in her SUV after crashing it into an Amish buggy on State Highway 812 in...
Crash into buggy traps woman in SUV
Election results
Election results in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
More than 90 new COVID cases reported in SLC

Latest News

Canton’s former McDonald’s location
Potential buyer for Canton’s former McDonald’s building
COVID vaccine
COVID vax for young kids could be school game-changer...if parents agree
Citizen Advocates website
Mental health urgent care center coming to Watertown
Renzi Foodservice
Renzi Foodservice’s expansion costs soar