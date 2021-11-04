Soldiers train on howitzers during Fort Drum’s Mountain Peak

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s Mountain Peak is underway. It’s a training exercise involving hundreds of 10th Mountain Division soldiers.

We went out with the 1st Brigade Combat Team’s artillery brigade while the troops honed their skills on the howitzer.

Think of it like war games, meant to prepare soldiers for future combat.

The 3-6 Field Artillery Battalion’s role is to provide supporting fire for 1BCT soldiers closer to the action.

The unit’s acting commander says the repetitions gained during Mountain Peak are pivotal to their mission. He and other troops share what they’ve learned throughout the training.

“As a leader, communication is number one. If I can’t talk to people, or if my people don’t understand my intent, then things start to fall apart from there,” said 1LT, Anthony Marziale, 3-6 Field Artillery Regiment.

“There’s a method behind the madness. The harder we train out here, the better we’re going to be to fight our nation’s battles,” said SFC Peter Leahy, 3-6 Field Artillery Regiment.

The artillery battalion’s training wraps up Sunday.

Marziale says Mountain Peak is a lead up to a month long training exercise in January on Louisiana’s Fort Polk.

