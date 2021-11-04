Stoodley pens book on NBA’s Syracuse Nats

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David Stoodley has written books on the Frontier League, the Watertown Athletics, and the old Watertown Speedway.

Now he has penned one dealing with an old NBA team of his youth...

David Stoodley’s newest book is titled “When the Nats Held Court,” a history of the Syracuse Nationals NBA basketball team, a team he remembers from his childhood.

Memory only goes so far. Research takes over to pen a book.

The Nats featured many great basketball players during their existence.

One man associated with the Nats actually changed the fabric of the game.

There are a couple of ways to secure the book. It’s at the courtesy desk of the Watertown Daily Times or you can give David Stoodley a call at 315-405-8853.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.