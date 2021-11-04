Advertisement

Woman accused of trying to hire assassin online

If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman in Mississippi is accused of hiring an assassin online to kill someone in the area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release Jessica Leeann Sledge, 39, allegedly tried to hire the hitman between September and November.

Sledge was unaware that the person she contacted was actually an FBI special agent. The intended victim was unharmed.

According to WLBT, Sledge appeared before a federal magistrate Wednesday, where the judge determined she should remain in jail until her preliminary hearing.

Sledge is facing one felony count of the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

If convicted, Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

