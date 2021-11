WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were no new COVID deaths to report Friday in the tri-county area.

Jefferson County said there were 52 new cases. Hospitalizations stand at 22.

In St. Lawrence County, there were 27 people in the hospital. Another 64 COVID infections were reported.

There were 23 new cases in Lewis County. Seven people are hospitalized.

