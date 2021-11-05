4 more Samaritan Keep residents test positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four more Samaritan Keep Home residents and two staff have tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday.

That makes a total of 108 resident who’ve tested positive since an outbreak started in early October. A resident died this week, bringing that total to four.

On the nursing home’s Facebook page, officials report 33 residents have recovered with more expected over the next couple of days.

All residents are isolating in place to try to stop the spread. Officials say residents are being monitored closely.

