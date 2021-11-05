Alleged drunk driver accused of leading police on high-speed chase

TOWN OF BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - An alleged drunk driver is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Franklin counties before ramming 3 different police vehicles.

The pursuit, which covered 120 miles, resulted in the arrest of 54-year-old Edward Tucker of Rome, New York.

State police said they stopped Tucker after a trooper spotted him speeding and driving recklessly on State Route 37 in the town of Alexandria Thursday afternoon.

While the trooper was questioning him, police said Tucker suddenly sped off, crossing over the center line and passing other vehicles. The trooper stopped chasing Tucker as he entered St. Lawrence County.

Other troopers spotted Tucker on Route 37 in the town of Hammond and pursued him into the city of Ogdensburg, where Ogdensburg police attempted a traffic stop.

Officials said Tucker kept going into Franklin County.

According to police, troopers deployed a tire-deflation device on State Route 95 in the town of Bombay.

They said Tucker intentionally struck a St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police vehicle and drove off the roadway.

As troopers approached Tucker, they said intentionally rammed two state police patrol vehicles before his pickup truck became disabled.

Police said Tucker struggled with troopers before being taken into custody. Tucker was taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center to be treated for an arm injury. One trooper also suffered a minor arm injury. No members of the public were injured.

Tucker was arrested on the following charges:

2 counts of reckless endangerment 1st degree, a class D felony

3 counts of criminal mischief 2nd degree, a class D felony

1 count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th degree, a class D felony

Driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor

Refusal to take a breath test, a violation

3 counts of reckless endangerment 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

7 counts of unlawfully fleeing and officer in a motor vehicle 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

1 count of criminal using drug paraphernalia 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

Tucker was wanted on an arrest warrant for a domestic incident that occurred on November 1 in the town of Lee in Oneida County. Police said Tucker threatened two victims with an axe and a knife.

He faces these additional charges for that case:

Menacing 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief 3rd degree, a class E felony

Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree, a class D felony

Tucker was arraigned in town of Lee court and held at the Oneida County Jail.

